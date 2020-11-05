AMD vs Nvidia – New graphics card showdown

AMD recently launched its Radeon RX 6000 series, which includes three graphics cards – the Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT.

These graphics cards use AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, which is also used in the graphics cards inside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

“The new AMD Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT graphics cards deliver world-class 4K and 1440p performance in major AAA titles, new levels of immersion with breathtaking life-like visuals, and must-have features that provide the ultimate gaming experiences,” said general manager of AMD’s graphics business unit Scott Herkelman.

These graphics cards will compete with Nvidia’s RTX 30-series, which also offer major performance improvements over its previous generation of graphics cards.

Many PC gamers will be upgrading to the latest-generation graphics cards – but they may ask which one is the best fit for their needs.

We are compared the specifications, features, and prices of these graphics cards below.

Graphics card breakdown

Nvidia’s graphics cards offer up to twice the performance and 1.9x the power efficiency, of the previous-generation RTX 20 series.

This ultimately results in the GeForce RTX 3090 being able to play blockbuster games at 60FPS in 8K resolution.

This graphics card offers an impressive 24GB RAM and performance 50% higher than the Titan RTX.

However, it is worth noting that this graphics card costs $1,499, which suggests that it is not truly targeted at the everyday gamer.

The more realistic choice for gamers looking to play the best games in great quality is Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080, which has 10GB RAM and is built on a custom 8nm manufacturing process.

The GeForce RTX 3070 is the most affordable of these graphics cards, and still offers 8GB RAM and impressive performance.

AMD’s Radeon RX 6900 XT is a competitor to the RTX 3090, offering extreme performance and boasting 16GB RAM.

The RX 6800 XT is AMD’s competition for the RTX 3080, and also offers 16GB RAM.

Finally, the RX 6800 competes with the RTX 3070 and offers the same amount of RAM as its larger counterparts.

Features and specifications

All six of these graphics cards offer ray tracing, which is one of the most important technologies in new-generation graphics cards.

However, there are other areas where they differ substantially.

Firstly, the AMD range offers significantly higher clock speeds than their RTX counterparts.

Additionally, the two more powerful AMD graphics cards both have a lower TDP than their RTX equivalents.

While the RTX cards boast different amounts of RAM – 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB respectively – all three of the AMD cards offer 16GB RAM.

In terms of pricing, the RTX 3070 is the most affordable of all the cards, coming in at $80 cheaper than its AMD equivalent.

However, both the RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT are more affordable than the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, respectively.

The specifications of these graphics cards are detailed below.