Apple announces “One More Thing” event for 10 November

Apple has announced a “One More Thing” event, which will take place on 10 November.

Apple previously held two events in which it unveiled new iPads, smartwatches, and iPhones, and it is now expected that MacBook laptops will join the list.

Specifically, the event is widely believed to be an opportunity for Apple to unveil the first Mac to use its own Silicon processors.

Apple announced that this would be happening earlier this year, and said it would release a Mac that uses its Apple Silicon processor this year.

The event will be available to stream on YouTube, and you can set a reminder to tune into the event here.

What to expect from the event

Insiders have reportedly told Bloomberg that Apple and its suppliers have increased production of three Mac laptops that use the Silicon processors – new 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and a new 13-inch MacBook Air.

The report claims that the two 13-inch laptops are being built by Foxconn, and are further ahead in production – meaning it is likely that they will be launched at the 10 November event.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is being built by Quanta Computer, and it is unclear if these will be ready in time for the launch event.

According to the report, the first Silicon processors will be based upon Apple’s A14 mobile chip, which is currently used in the company’s newest iPhones and iPad Air.

Tests reportedly have shown improved power efficiency when compared to the Intel processors, and will also use Apple’s own graphics and machine-learning processors.

Weak iPhone sales

Apple’s launch event announcement follows its shares falling 4% as iPhone sales missing the estimates of Wall Street analysts.

Despite this, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone 12 range has been well received, adding that Mac sales and service revenue reached all-time highs in the fourth fiscal quarter.

Apple also believes that its iPhone range, as well as other major products and services, will ensure the company generates double-digit growth in the ongoing quarter.