The most reliable hard drives in the world

Cloud backup provider Backblaze has released its hard drive reliability statistics for the third quarter of 2020.

The company compiled the report from data on the active hard drives used in its daily operations – including Seagate, Toshiba, and HGST.

Reliability was measured as an annualised failure rate, calculated using the number of drive failures relative to the number of active drive days for each disk.

Backblaze recorded the number of failures for each hard drive from 1 July to 30 September 2020, extrapolating the annualised failure rate from this data.

The company tested a total of 150,757 hard drives this quarter, equating to a total of 13,290,884 days worth of hard drive operation across all products.

Backblaze said the Q3 2020 annualized failure rate of 0.89% is slightly higher than last quarter’s 0.81% but significantly lower than the 2.07% from a year ago.

“As of September 30, 2020, Backblaze had 153,727 spinning hard drives in our cloud storage ecosystem spread across four data centres,” Backblaze said.

“Of that number, there were 2,780 boot drives and 150,947 data drives.”

Backblaze excluded drives for which it did not have at least 60 models from the comparison.

Q3 2020 Failure Rates

The most reliable hard drives for Q3 2020 are listed below, along with their annualised failure rates calculated from their performance during the quarter.

Model Drives Drive Days Failures Failure Rate 4TB Hard Drives Toshiba MD04ABA400V 99 9,108 0 0.00% HGST HMS5C4040ALE640 3,023 274,923 0 0.00% HGST HMS5C4040BLE640 12,737 1,171,895 7 0.22% Seagate ST4000DM000 19,024 1,753,271 69 1.44% 6TB Hard Drives Seagate ST6000DX000 886 81,512 1 0.45% 8TB Hard Drives HGST HUH728080ALE600 1,032 92,702 2 0.79% Seagate ST8000DM002 9,801 901,933 28 1.13% Seagate ST8000NM0055 14,425 1,328,845 51 1.40% 10TB Hard Drives Seagate ST10000NM0086 1,200 110,396 3 0.99% 12TB Hard Drives HGST HUH721212ALE600 2,600 238,966 2 0.31% HGST HUH721212ALN604 10,838 997,546 10 0.37% Seagate ST12000NM001G 6,139 547,693 10 0.67% Seagate ST12000NM0007 28,867 2,944,060 65 0.81% Seagate ST12000NM0008 18,339 1,557,673 42 0.98% HGST HUH721212ALE604 1,909 67,002 2 1.09% 14TB Hard Drives Seagate ST14000NM001G 2,400 21,120 0 0.00% Toshiba MG07ACA14TA 17,318 1,186,511 32 0.98% 16TB Hard Drives Seagate ST16000NM001G 60 5,428 0 0.00% 18TB Hard Drives Seagate ST18000NM000J 60 300 0 0.00%

Lifetime Failure Rates

The table below shows the reliability of hard drive models Backblaze had in service as of 30 September 2020.

The reporting period is from 1 April 2013 through 30 September 2020.

Model Drives Annualized Failure Rate 4TB Hard Drives HGST HMS5C4040BLE640 12,737 0.43% HGST HMS5C4040ALE640 3,023 0.50% Toshiba MD04ABA400V 99 0.70% Seagate ST4000DM000 19,024 2.54% 6TB Hard Drives Seagate ST6000DX000 886 1.00% 8TB Hard Drives HGST HUH728080ALE600 1,032 0.66% Seagate ST8000DM002 9,801 1.04% Seagate ST8000NM0055 14,425 1.21% 10TB Hard Drives Seagate ST10000NM0086 1,200 0.77% 12TB Hard Drives HGST HUH721212ALE600 2,600 0.40% HGST HUH721212ALN604 10,838 0.46% Seagate ST12000NM001G 6,139 0.96% Seagate ST12000NM0008 18,339 1.01% HGST HUH721212ALE604 1,909 1.09% Seagate ST12000NM0007 28,867 2.08% 14TB Hard Drives Seagate ST14000NM001G 2,400 0.00% Toshiba MG07ACA14TA 17,318 1.03% 16TB Hard Drives Seagate ST16000NM001G 60 2.30%

