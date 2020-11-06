AMD Ryzen 5000 processors – South African pricing revealed

AMD’s Ryzen 5000 processors are now available in South Africa from leading tech retailers Wootware and Evetech.
Both stores have listed all four processors on their websites; however, at Wootware, only the Ryzen 5 5600X is in stock, and as a result, the pricing is not provided for the other processors.
Across both Wootware and Evetech, the Ryzen 5 5600X – the most affordable of these processors – costs R6,199.
The most expensive of this processor range, the Ryzen 9 5950X, costs R17,5999.
The pricing of each of these processors across Wootware and Evetech is detailed below.
|AMD Ryzen 5000 South African pricing
|Processor
|Wootware
|Evetech
|Ryzen 5 5600X
|R6,199
|R6,199
|Ryzen 7 5800X
|–
|R8,999
|Ryzen 9 5900X
|–
|R10,999
|Ryzen 9 5950X
|–
|R17,499
AMD’s most powerful processors ever
These processors are built on a 7nm+ manufacturing process and are based on AMD’s Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture.
AMD said that this new microarchitecture enables these processors to offer the best single-threaded and gaming performance of any desktop chips.
“Zen 3 increases our lead in overall performance, it increases our lead in power efficiency, and also now it delivers the best single-threaded performance and gaming performance as well”, said AMD CEO Lisa Su.
There are four new processors in this range:
- Ryzen 5 5600X
- Ryzen 7 5800X
- Ryzen 9 5900X
- Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD noted that its best processor – the Ryzen 5950X – broke the Cinebench R20 single-threaded record with a score of 640, which was significantly higher than the performance of the Intel Core i9 10900K – which scored 544.
Architecture improvements
AMD CTO Mark Papermaster said that this new generation of processors offers the most significant architectural upgrade across the Zen families of processors.
“It is a beast in performance and will deliver absolute leadership in the x86 market,” Papermaster said.
He explained the processors offer the following key improvements:
- Higher maximum boost frequency
- 19% higher instruction per clock (IPC)
- Lower latency
- New core layout
- New cache topology
Papermaster added that the Zen 3 architecture delivers 24% better power efficiency compared with the prior generation, making it 2.8x more efficient than Intel’s flagship Core i9-10900K processor.
A new layout of the Ryzen 5000 series’ processors ensures that all cores are unified into a single, eight-core complex.
This accelerates core to core communications and makes these processors much better for gaming than their predecessors.
This includes 28% improved performance by the Ryzen 9 5900X when playing Shadow Tomb Raider compared to its predecessor.
Double-digit improvements were also experienced by a variety of popular games including League of Legends, PUBG, DOTA 2, F1 2019, Far Cry: New Dawn, and CS:GO.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.