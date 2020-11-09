Black Friday TV deals in South Africa compared

Many South African retailers have launched their first Black Friday deals as part of a month-long promotional period in November.

Televisions always feature prominently as part of Black Friday specials and this year is no exception.

Takealot, Game, Incredible Connection, and Makro have all launched aggressively priced Black Friday specials on big brand TVs.

As a result of these various sales, South Africans can now enjoy savings on LED and OLED televisions from Samsung, Hisense, LG, and Sony.

It is particularly interesting to compare Sony’s pricing with its main competitors – Samsung, Hisense, and LG.

Sony entered the South African market again in September with a new range of 4K TVs which are available exclusively through Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.

Sony’s line-up comprises the A8H, X90H, X75H, and X80H 4K models, each of which has a 4K resolution display.

Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp have slashed the price of the new Sony TVs for Black Friday, offering big savings when compared to the launch prices of the devices.

Whether these price cuts will be enough to sway South African consumers to pick Sony in preference of other big brands remain to be seen.

Sony’s prices are in line with that of their main competitors, which means the choice will come down to personal brand preference for many consumers.

TV price comparison

The table below provides an overview of the pricing for different TVs in similar categories from the main four TV brands during the Black Friday shopping season.

Over 80-inch Brand Model Size Price LG 82UM7580 82-inch R29,999 Samsung Q60R 82-inch R29,999 Sony X80H 85-inch R39,999 LG 86UM7580 86-inch R39,999 75-inch Brand Model Size Price Hisense 75A7500F 75-inch R19,999 Samsung 75TU8000 75-inch R19,999 Hisense 65U8Q 75-inch R21,999 Sony X80H 75-inch R26,999 LG 75NANO79 75-inch R29,999 65-inch Brand Model Size Price Hisense 65B7100UW 65-inch R10,999 Samsung 65TU7000 65-inch R12,999 LG 65UM7100 65-inch R12,999 Sony X75H 65-inch R13,999 LG 65SM8100 65-inch R15,999 Sony X80H 65-inch R16,999 Samsung 65Q60T 65-inch R16,999 OLED Brand Model Size Price LG OLED55C9 55-inch R29,999 LG OLED65C9 65-inch R44,999 Sony A8H 65-inch R49,999

Now read: Sony is back with a bang