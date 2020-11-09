Black Friday TV deals in South Africa compared

Many South African retailers have launched their first Black Friday deals as part of a month-long promotional period in November.
Televisions always feature prominently as part of Black Friday specials and this year is no exception.
Takealot, Game, Incredible Connection, and Makro have all launched aggressively priced Black Friday specials on big brand TVs.
As a result of these various sales, South Africans can now enjoy savings on LED and OLED televisions from Samsung, Hisense, LG, and Sony.
It is particularly interesting to compare Sony’s pricing with its main competitors – Samsung, Hisense, and LG.
Sony entered the South African market again in September with a new range of 4K TVs which are available exclusively through Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.
Sony’s line-up comprises the A8H, X90H, X75H, and X80H 4K models, each of which has a 4K resolution display.
Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp have slashed the price of the new Sony TVs for Black Friday, offering big savings when compared to the launch prices of the devices.
Whether these price cuts will be enough to sway South African consumers to pick Sony in preference of other big brands remain to be seen.
Sony’s prices are in line with that of their main competitors, which means the choice will come down to personal brand preference for many consumers.
TV price comparison
The table below provides an overview of the pricing for different TVs in similar categories from the main four TV brands during the Black Friday shopping season.
|Over 80-inch
|Brand
|Model
|Size
|Price
|LG
|82UM7580
|82-inch
|R29,999
|Samsung
|Q60R
|82-inch
|R29,999
|Sony
|X80H
|85-inch
|R39,999
|LG
|86UM7580
|86-inch
|R39,999
|75-inch
|Brand
|Model
|Size
|Price
|Hisense
|75A7500F
|75-inch
|R19,999
|Samsung
|75TU8000
|75-inch
|R19,999
|Hisense
|65U8Q
|75-inch
|R21,999
|Sony
|X80H
|75-inch
|R26,999
|LG
|75NANO79
|75-inch
|R29,999
|65-inch
|Brand
|Model
|Size
|Price
|Hisense
|65B7100UW
|65-inch
|R10,999
|Samsung
|65TU7000
|65-inch
|R12,999
|LG
|65UM7100
|65-inch
|R12,999
|Sony
|X75H
|65-inch
|R13,999
|LG
|65SM8100
|65-inch
|R15,999
|Sony
|X80H
|65-inch
|R16,999
|Samsung
|65Q60T
|65-inch
|R16,999
|OLED
|Brand
|Model
|Size
|Price
|LG
|OLED55C9
|55-inch
|R29,999
|LG
|OLED65C9
|65-inch
|R44,999
|Sony
|A8H
|65-inch
|R49,999
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.