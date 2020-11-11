What’s Next – Aruba Instant On demo with Werner Herbst

Werner Herbst is one of the most experienced distributors of enterprise hardware in Southern Africa and is currently the General Manager of the Tarsus Enterprise product range.

Herbst has worked as an account manager, national account manager, sales manager, and managing executive for a range of technology companies.

At Tarsus, he is responsible for financial planning and forecasting, enforcing organisational standards, and ensuring that the finance team works as a cohesive unit.

In this unique episode of What’s Next, Herbst demos Aruba Instant On, the ideal wireless solution for small businesses.

Herbst shares some details about the easy-to-use Aruba Instant On Wi-Fi solution and explains why it is a great fit for smaller operations in need of enterprise-grade Wi-Fi.

This demo covers some key features of the Aruba Instant On solution including the easy setup process, suitable usage environments, available devices, and the Aruba Instant On app and web portal.

Competition

To enter the competition for a chance to win an Aruba Instant On device, go to https://wa.me/27872406786?text=InstantOn

The full interview with Werner Herbst is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.