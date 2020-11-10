Apple launches new MacBook Pro – Insane performance and battery life

Apple has launched its new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which it said is up to 3x faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class.

The new Apple MacBook Pro uses Apple’s brand-new M1 chip, which it said ensures the MacBook Pro offers 2.8x faster performance than before.

It also will use Apple’s new operating system – Big Sur – which is built around the M1 chip.

“With Big Sur and the M1 chip at the heart of the MacBook Pro, it shatters the limits of what a compact laptop can do,” said Apple.

Performance

Apple said that the new M1 processor ensures that coders can build apps up to three times faster, and Photoshop users will also notice major improvements in performance.

The company even claimed that users can playback full-quality 8K ProRes video in DaVinci Resolve without dropping a frame.

It also highlighted the MacBook Pro’s 8-core GPU, which offers 5x faster graphics performance, while the new MacBook Pro also offers 11x faster machine learning performance.

Apple lauded the capabilities of the MacBook Pro’s battery, which offers the longest battery life ever in a Macbook Pro.

This comprises 17 hours of wireless web usage or 20 hours of video playback – which is double that of the previous-generation device.

The new MacBook Pro also comes with a studio-quality three-microphone array, as well as an improved webcam – which Apple said will result in superior video calling.

Apple said the laptop offers best-in-class security thanks to the Secure Enclave in the M1 chip, as well as Touch ID.

The laptop will also feature two Thunderbolt ports that offer USB 4 support, allowing users to use Apple’s Pro Display XDR in 6K resolution.

The MacBook Pro is also equipped with an impressive 13.3-inch, 2,560 x 1,600 Retina display.

“With its amazing performance and unbelievable battery life, combined with its gorgeous Retina display, Magic Keyboard, and 3-pound compact design, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is the ultimate expression of what the M1 chip can do,” said Apple.

Pricing and specifications

Apple said that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available at a starting price of $1,299.

Orders have already opened, and the laptop will be available from next week.

Specifications and photos of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro can be viewed below.

New 13-inch MacBook Pro OS MacOS Big Sur Display 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 Processor Apple M1 Graphics Apple M1 Graphics RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 2TB SSD Connectivity 2x Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm jack Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm (1.4kg) Price From $1,299

