New Apple MacBook Air and Pro – South African pricing

iStore South Africa has released pricing for the new Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks as part of a pre-order campaign.

The new Apple MacBook devices use the Apple M1 chipset, which Apple said delivers significant performance and power efficiency improvements over the previous generation.

The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air delivers up to five-times the graphics performance of the previous generation thanks to the Apple M1 chipset.

It is completely silent as it has no built-in fan, and its battery life has been vastly improved – offering up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge.

It also sports an improved 13.3-inch Retina display and greatly enhanced camera quality.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro offers 2.8x more performance than the previous generation thanks to its Apple M1 chip and includes an integrated 8-core GPU.

Apple lauded the capabilities of the MacBook Pro’s battery, which offers the longest battery life ever in a Macbook Pro.

This comprises 17 hours of wireless web usage or 20 hours of video playback – which is double that of the previous-generation device.

The new MacBook Pro also comes with a studio-quality three-microphone array, as well as an improved webcam – which Apple said will result in superior video calling.

South African pricing

The local pricing for the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models available at the time of writing from the iStore are below.

Colour options are Space Grey or Silver for the MacBook Pro, and Space Grey, Silver, or Gold for the MacBook Air.

Configuration Price 13-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM R19,999 Apple M1 Chip, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM R24,999 13-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Chip, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM R25,999 Apple M1 Chip, 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM R29,999

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

