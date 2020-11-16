New Apple Mac Mini – South African pricing

iStore has announced pricing and opened pre-orders for the new Mac Mini compact computer in South Africa.

Revealed during Apple’s “One Last Thing” event, the 2020 Mac Mini features the company’s own custom-built chipset – the M1 – which boasts an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU.

Apple claimed this allowed for three times faster processing and six times increased graphics performance, as well as 15-times faster machine learning (ML) capabilities.

The company said these enhancements mean the Mac Mini offers up to five times the performance of the best-selling Windows desktop in its price range, despite being one-tenth its size.

Several upgrades have also been made to port availability – with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB-A, an HDMI 2.0, Ethernet port, and 3.5mm headphone jack now included.

The Mac Mini supports output to up to two displays – which can include Apple’s ProDisplay XDR monitor running at its full 6K resolution.

It further boasts Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Secure Enclave in M1 for best-in-class security, Apple said.

Apple said that the Mac Mini comes with an advanced thermal design to sustain its performance while staying cool and quiet.

Pricing and availability

Two new Mac Mini models are available for pre-order on the iStore now.

The 256GB configuration is priced at R13,999, while the 512GB unit is priced at R17,999.

Below are the configurations and pricing of the 2020 Apple Mac Mini on the iStore.