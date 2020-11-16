New Huawei MateBook X Pro – South African pricing revealed

Huawei has revealed local pricing for its new Matebook X Pro 2020, which will be available in South Africa on 1 December 2020.

The new professional notebook will be available to pre-order from 23 November and will be priced at R34,999.

It will be available with a Misty Grey finish locally and will be sold by Incredible Connection, Computer Mania, and the Huawei Online Store.

Customers who pre-order the device can also get a pair of FreeBuds 3 free with their order.

Huawei first unveiled the latest version of its MateBook X Pro in February 2020, revealing an overhauled visual design for the laptop which includes a new touch-enabled FullView display.

The new Matebook X Pro also offers improved power efficiency, performance, and all-scenario capabilities thanks to its powerful and versatile hardware.

The marquee feature of the device is its FullView display, which boasts a 3K resolution with 100% sRGB colour gamut and multi-touch capabilities.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro has also won numerous awards – including the Best of 2020 award from Tech Advisor.

Additionally, the notebook has received Recommendation awards from Tech Advisor, Newsweek, and Trusted Reviews, respectively.

Specifications and performance

Inside its slim chassis, the Huawei MateBook X Pro packs an Intel Core i7 Intel 10th-generation processor, as well as an Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB graphics card.

The GeForce MX250 offers exceptional performance across a variety of gaming and multimedia applications.

It also houses an intelligent cooling system that dynamically switches between active and passive modes for efficient and silent cooling performance, as well as two HUAWEI Shark Fin Fans 2.0.

Huawei says the 56Wh battery inside the Huawei MateBook X Pro boasts all-day battery life, and the included 65W USB Type-C charger can charge the laptop for six hours of use in just 30 minutes.

The specifications of the new top-of-the-range MateBook X Pro are listed below, along with images of the laptop.

Huawei MateBook X Pro Display 13.9-inch 3,000 x 2,000 LTPS Touch CPU Intel Core i7-10510U RAM 16GB LPDDR3 2,133MHz GPU Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Storage 1TB PCIe SSD Ports 2x USB Type-C, 1x USB Type-A, 3.5mm audio jack Battery 56Wh Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm (1.33kg) Price R34,999

Now read: Black Friday TV deals in South Africa compared