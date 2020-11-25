Huawei MateBook X Pro vs HP Spectre x360 – The best laptop for professionals

Huawei recently launched its flagship MateBook X Pro laptop in South Africa.

Boasting powerful hardware, sought-after features, and a thin and lightweight design, it tops out the MateBook range – which also includes the MateBook D14 and D15.

While the latter two models are intended for those users seeking a good balance between price and performance, the MateBook X Pro is designed for discerning professionals.

It is capable of handling the heavy workload demands of designers, engineers, and corporate heavyweights in any environment.

This laptop is set to take on a range of established manufacturers in the high-end market, which includes the likes of HP, Dell, and Microsoft.

With the same price tag of R34,999, the HP Spectre x360 is one of the MateBook’s major rivals.

Design

The MateBook X Pro features an aluminium alloy chassis with the top cover, bottom cover, and side covers all made of metallic materials.

It sports a conventional clamshell factor known and used by most professionals, shaped with CNC diamond cutting and sandblasted for an elegant finish.

It comes in three colour options – Emerald Green, Space Grey, and Mystic Silver.

The Spectre x360 also boasts an all-aluminium body that is capable of being converted into various configurations – including tablet and tent modes.

This functionality comes at a price, however, as the MateBook X Pro has an advantage in slimness, measuring at just 14.6mm compared to the 17.8mm of the Spectre x360.

Huawei’s laptop is also slightly narrower and shorter, although both laptops are light, each tipping the scale at just over 1.3kg.

Display

When it comes to their displays, the two laptops are similar in many respects.

Firstly, both are touch-enabled, allowing you to navigate and interface the Windows 10 OS with ease.

In addition, they support 100% sRGB wide colour gamut, which not only makes pictures and videos more vibrant, but also provides pinpoint accuracy for colour grading and editing.

Both have ultra-thin bezels to make for a sleek and modern unit, and provide over 90% screen-to-body ratios.

However, the MateBook X Pro has a significant size and resolution advantage, with 13.9-inches of real estate and 3,000 x 2,000 (3K) resolution compared with the 13.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 display of the Spectre x360.

Furthermore, its 458 nits brightness is much higher than the 278 nits on HP’s panel, which means it is better suited for use in heavily-lit rooms and under sunlight.

Performance and graphics

Both the top-of-the-line options for the MateBook X Pro and Spectre x360 come with Intel Core i7 processors.

At the R34,999 price-point, the MateBook X Pro features a Core i5-10210U processor, while the Spectre x360 gets the i7-1065G7 chip.

However, the MateBook X Pro has double the amount of RAM, which means it may perform a little better in multitasking scenarios.

In addition, it has the most powerful graphics card of the two – an Nvidia MX250 – which could be of great benefit in 3D applications and rendering workloads.

This card is also capable of running several popular video games at lower to medium graphics.

Everyday use

In terms of everyday use, the laptops both feature a set of useful features – including integrated fingerprint readers and added security for their webcams.

Battery capacities are rated at around 60Wh and provide enough power for a full day of use between charges.

The MateBook X Pro is available from the Huawei Online Store and includes a free Huawei Classic Backpack, FreeBuds 3, and Bluetooth mouse.

The Spectre x360x is on offer at various retailers, with the configuration we compared available at Incredible Connection.

Below are images and specifications of the MateBook X Pro and HP Spectre x360.

Specifications Huawei MateBook X Pro HP Spectre x360 Display 13.9-inch 3,000 x 2,000 LCD Touch Display 13.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LCD Touch Display Processor Intel Core i5-10210U Intel Core i7-1065G7 RAM 16GB 8GB Storage 512GB SSD 512GB SSD Graphics Nvidia GeForce MX250 Intel Iris Graphics Webcam 720p HD 720p HD Ports 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 1 x microSD card reader OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Battery 56Wh 60Wh Fingerprint sensor Yes Yes Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Price R34,999 R34,999 Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm (1.3kg) 306 x 218 x 17.8mm (1.3kg)

Huawei MateBook X Pro

HP Spectre x360