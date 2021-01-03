The best laptops professionals can buy in South Africa

South Africans in the market for a premium business laptop have many options at their disposal.
All of the world’s leading laptop makers offer business laptops in South Africa that offer impressive performance.
Recently, Huawei added its latest-generation laptops to the range of professional laptops that users can choose from.
The MateBook D14 and D15 are perfect for young professionals seeking value for money, but the MateBook X Pro is the true premium laptop for optimal business performance.
It boasts a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, an MX250 graphics card, and a 512GB SSD.
This ensures that you have all the performance you need for your day-to-day business tasks.
|Huawei MateBook X Pro
|Display
|13.9-inch 3,000 x 2,000
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-10510U
|RAM
|16GB
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Storage
|1TB SSD
|Dimensions
|304 x 217 x 14.6 mm (1.33kg)
|Price
|R34,999
However, there are many other laptops that offer similarly powerful performance and are worth considering.
We have detailed these laptops below.
Apple MacBook Pro
Apple recently launched its new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which it claims is up to three times faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class.
It makes use of Apple’s new M1 chip and, crucially, uses the company’s new operating system – macOS Big Sur.
“With Big Sur and the M1 chip at the heart of the MacBook Pro, it shatters the limits of what a compact laptop can do,” said Apple at the laptop’s launch.
|Apple MacBook Pro
|Display
|13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600
|CPU
|Apple M1
|RAM
|8GB
|GPU
|Apple M1 Graphics
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Storage
|Up to 512GB SSD
|Dimensions
|304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm (1.4kg)
|Price
|From R24,999
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a premium laptop within the popular ThinkPad laptop range.
Beyond offering impressing performance, the X1 Carbon is incredibly light and thin, weighing just over 1kg and measuring under 16mm in thickness.
|Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
|Display
|14-inch WQHD
|CPU
|Up to 10th-Gen Core i7 six-core
|RAM
|Up to 16GB
|GPU
|Integrated
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Storage
|Up to 2TB
|Dimensions
|323 x 217 x 14.9 mm (1.09kg)
|Price
|From R29,999
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 offers a unique value proposition – it has a very small form factor and can be used as a tablet.
Despite this, it is a remarkably powerful laptop that can easily be used for business tasks.
|Microsoft Surface Pro 7
|Display
|12.3-inch 2,736 x 1,824
|CPU
|Up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor
|RAM
|Up to 16GB
|GPU
|Integrated
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Storage
|Up to 1TB SSD
|Dimensions
|292 x 201 x 8.5mm (0.77kg)
|Price
|From R17,999
HP Elite Dragonfly
The HP Elite Dragonfly is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop that forms part of HP’s Elitebook range of business laptops and 360-degree foldability.
It is built from a single piece of magnesium alloy and the cheapest model weights under 1kg – making it a great portable laptop option.
|HP Elite Dragonfly
|Display
|13.3-inch up to 3,840 x 2,160
|CPU
|Up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7
|RAM
|Up to 16GB
|GPU
|Intel UHD 620
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth
|Storage
|Up to 512GB SSD
|Dimensions
|304.3 x 197.5 x 16.1 mm (0.99kg)
|Price
|R34,999
