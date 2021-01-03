The best laptops professionals can buy in South Africa

3 January 2021

South Africans in the market for a premium business laptop have many options at their disposal.

All of the world’s leading laptop makers offer business laptops in South Africa that offer impressive performance.

Recently, Huawei added its latest-generation laptops to the range of professional laptops that users can choose from.

The MateBook D14 and D15 are perfect for young professionals seeking value for money, but the MateBook X Pro is the true premium laptop for optimal business performance.

It boasts a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, an MX250 graphics card, and a 512GB SSD.

This ensures that you have all the performance you need for your day-to-day business tasks.

Huawei MateBook X Pro
Display 13.9-inch 3,000 x 2,000
CPU Intel Core i7-10510U
RAM 16GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Storage 1TB SSD
Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm (1.33kg)
Price R34,999

However, there are many other laptops that offer similarly powerful performance and are worth considering.

We have detailed these laptops below.

Apple MacBook Pro

Apple recently launched its new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which it claims is up to three times faster than the best-selling Windows laptop in its class.

It makes use of Apple’s new M1 chip and, crucially, uses the company’s new operating system – macOS Big Sur.

“With Big Sur and the M1 chip at the heart of the MacBook Pro, it shatters the limits of what a compact laptop can do,” said Apple at the laptop’s launch.

Apple MacBook Pro
Display 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600
CPU Apple M1
RAM 8GB
GPU Apple M1 Graphics
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Storage Up to 512GB SSD
Dimensions 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm (1.4kg)
Price From R24,999

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a premium laptop within the popular ThinkPad laptop range.

Beyond offering impressing performance, the X1 Carbon is incredibly light and thin, weighing just over 1kg and measuring under 16mm in thickness.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Display 14-inch WQHD
CPU Up to 10th-Gen Core i7 six-core
RAM Up to 16GB
GPU Integrated
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Storage Up to 2TB
Dimensions 323 x 217 x 14.9 mm (1.09kg)
Price From R29,999

lenovo thinkpad x1 carbon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 offers a unique value proposition – it has a very small form factor and can be used as a tablet.

Despite this, it is a remarkably powerful laptop that can easily be used for business tasks.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Display 12.3-inch 2,736 x 1,824
CPU Up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor
RAM Up to 16GB
GPU Integrated
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
Storage Up to 1TB SSD
Dimensions  292 x 201 x 8.5mm (0.77kg)
Price From R17,999

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 4

HP Elite Dragonfly

The HP Elite Dragonfly is a powerful 2-in-1 laptop that forms part of HP’s Elitebook range of business laptops and 360-degree foldability.

It is built from a single piece of magnesium alloy and the cheapest model weights under 1kg – making it a great portable laptop option.

HP Elite Dragonfly
Display 13.3-inch up to 3,840 x 2,160
CPU Up to 8th-generation Intel Core i7
RAM Up to 16GB
GPU Intel UHD 620
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth
Storage Up to 512GB SSD
Dimensions 304.3 x 197.5 x 16.1 mm (0.99kg)
Price R34,999

