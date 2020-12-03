Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti – South African pricing

A number of South African retailers have released pricing for the recently-unveiled Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

The RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the RTX 2080 Super and internationally, it is just over half the price of the previous-generation GPU.

The 3060 Ti boasts 4,864 CUDA cores and a 1.67GHz boost clock while using 8GB of GDDR6 RAM – enabling it to deliver 1440p gaming.

It offers users DLSS AI Acceleration – a technology which “boosts frame rates with uncompromised image quality” – as well as ray tracing.

“We’re entering a massive holiday season with ray-traced effects coming to Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs: Legion and more,” Nvidia said.

“There’s no better way for gamers to enjoy cutting-edge ray-traced games or powering through creative and production workflows than with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, and the rest of the RTX 30 Series.”

Local online stores Wootware and Raru have revealed South African pricing for various versions of the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card.

This pricing is detailed below.

Raru

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC – R11,749

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC Edition – R12,199

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti – R14,299

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3060 Ti – R16,379

Wootware

Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Dual – R9,999

Galax GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 1-Click OC Edition – R10,299

Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge – R10,799

Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Pro – R10,999

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2x OC – R11,099

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle – R11,499

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC – R11,599

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC – R11,999

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti X Trio – R12,199

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Pro – R12,299

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Aorus Master – R12,999

Specifications

The specifications of the new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti are shown below.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti CUDA Cores 4,864 Base Clock 1.41GHz Boost Clock 1.67GHz VRAM 8GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 256-bit Ports HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a TDP 200W

