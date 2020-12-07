Best laptop deals from the Incredible Connection Festive Gift Guide

Incredible Connection’s Festive Gift Guide is now live, with discounts on a wide range of technology products available.

The specials in the gift guide are available from 2-24 December 2020.

All items listed can be purchased online from the Incredible Connection website, while a wide range of the deals are also available in-store.

Professional and gaming laptops are featured in abundance, with devices from the world’s top brands – including ASUS, Acer, HP, Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more.

Incredible Connection also offers Razer’s Blade laptops exclusively in South Africa.

The Blade range is known for its sleek and modern designs, combined with powerful hardware and stunning displays.

A selection of the best laptop deals available from Incredible Connection’s Festive Gift Guide are shown below.

You can see all the deals on offer – across all product and device ranges – on the Incredible Connection website.

Acer Nitro 15 – R21,999

Apple MacBook Air 2020 – R19,999

ASUS ROG G712 – R29,999

Dell Inspiron – R8,999

HP Pavilion – R15,999

Lenovo Ideapad – R5,499

Apple MacBook Pro 13 – R39,999

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – R8,999

Razer Blade – R39,999

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – R26,999