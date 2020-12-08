Apple’s next CPU could take on Intel’s best chip

Apple’s second-generation silicon processors will compete with – and possibly outperform – Intel’s top processors, reports TechRadar.

These processors will be used in Apple’s desktop computers and its larger MacBook Pro laptops, and may be ready as soon as next year.

According to reports, these processors could have up to 20 CPU cores – 16 performance cores and four efficiency cores. However, since these processors are still in development, this figure could still change.

Apple is also reportedly working on improving the graphics processing ability of the new chips – which would involve integrating up to 32 graphics processing cores into these chips.

These processors will likely be joined in Apple’s processor line by a 32-core CPU for the Mac Pro desktop computer – with both the processor and the Mac Pro expected to launch in 2022.

This Mac Pro will reportedly be about half the size of the current version of the high-end desktop computer but would offer improved performance.

Apple M1 chip impresses

Apple recently launched its first computer chip – the Apple Silicon M1 – which has impressed in terms of its performance.

YouTuber Martin Nobel highlighted the performance of this chip by showing that it runs Windows 10 faster than the chip Microsoft has designed for its Surface X Pro laptop – the SQ2.

Nobel ran Windows 10 on the Mac Mini by using the ACVM emulation launcher to run an ARM64 Virtual Machine instance.

He then ran Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core benchmarks to see how the system was performing in comparison to the Surface Pro X.

The Mac Mini with an M1 processor scored 1,515 for single-core performance, destroying the 793 score of the Surface Pro X.

The Mac also outperformed Microsoft’s laptop in multi-core performance – scoring 4,998 compared with the Surface Pro X’s 3,113.

Nobel was also able to run applications such as Microsoft Edge, built-in Microsoft games, and DOSbox.

