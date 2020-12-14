Best work-from-home deals in Incredible Connection’s Festive Gift Guide

If you are building your home office or a work-from-home station in preparation for 2021, then you will want to visit Incredible Connection.

Incredible Connection’s Festive Gift Guide is now live, with discounts on tech and gadgets that make it easy and comfortable to work from home, on-the-go, or remotely.

Products on offer include PC monitors, Apple and Android tablets, noise-cancelling headphones, laptops from the world’s leading brands, and printers.

Card-payment terminals are also available, for business owners who are mobile and need to provide a variety of payment options to customers.

You can see all the deals on offer on the Incredible Connection website.

All items listed can be purchased online from the Incredible Connection website, while a wide range of the deals are also available in-store.

Volkano Laptop Backpack – R599

Yoco Card Reader – R999

Dell Inspiron Laptops – From R8,999

Dell 24-inch Monitor – R2,499

Epson EcoTank Printer – R2,999

Apple iPad 8th Gen – R6,899

JBL Bluetooth Headphones – R1,499

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 – R4,499

Sony Wireless Headphones – R1,999

Microsoft Surface Go 2 – From R8,999