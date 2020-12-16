New mid-range Snapdragon processor launched

Qualcomm has launched a new smartphone processor – the Snapdragon 678 – for mid-range smartphones.

This chip is the successor to 2018’s Snapdragon 675, which is used in popular smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A70, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Vivo U20.

Despite the fact that it arrives two years after its predecessor, the Snapdragon 678 features minimal improvements, and uses the same CPU and GPU.

However, Qualcomm stated that it delivers “faster speeds with greater efficiency” thanks to several tweaks.

The Snapdragon 678 boasts the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU with six efficiency and two performances cores.

The CPU’s clock can now go up to 2.2GHz instead of the 2GHz of the Snapdragon 675, which should result in better processing performance.

In addition, Qualcomm claimed it has boosted the speed of the Adreno 612 GPU to render in-app graphics with “smooth, flawless visuals”.

It did not disclose exactly how these enhancements were achieved, however.

Photography and connectivity

In terms of photography, the chip supports up to 192MP capture, dual cameras up to 16MP, 5x optical zoom, and portrait mode.

While it also comes with the same Snapdragon X12 LTE modem for connectivity, Qualcomm has added support for Licensed Assisted Access (LAA).

This enables the smartphone to tap into unlicensed spectrum in the 5GHz band for increased network performance.

When used in conjunction with LTE-advanced carrier aggregation, this allows for peak download speeds of up to 600Mbps and upload speeds up to 150Mbps.

The processor is likely to feature in cheaper upcoming 4G mid-range smartphones, while Qualcomm’s other major mid-range processor range – the 700 series – will be employed in more powerful mid-rangers and affordable 5G models.

The Snapdragon 768G 5G launched in May 2019, for example, is available on the Redmi K30 Racing Edition, which retails for 1,999 Chinese Yuan, or around R4,550.

Now read: Apple begins work on its own cellular modem