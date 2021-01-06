New AMD mid-range graphics cards coming soon – Report

AMD’s upcoming Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards are set to launch in March 2021, according to a report by Cowcotland.

These graphics cards are built on the same 7nm manufacturing process and RDNA 2 microarchitecture as the recently launched Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6900 series GPUs.

The Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6900 GPUs were launched in October 2020 and are designed to deliver 1440p and 4K gaming performance in modern titles.

These high-end GPUs compete with Nvidia’s RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards, and the upcoming lineup is aimed more at the mainstream market.

RDNA 2 offers improved energy efficiency over previous-generation graphics chips, as well as better performance and support for better cache bandwith.

The Radeon RX 6700XT will reportedly comprise 40 compute units with a total of 2,560 stream processors and 12GB of VRAM, while the RX 6700 will feature a cut-down chip with fewer processors.

WCCFTech reports that the Radeon RX 6700XT and RX 6700 will sport memory bandwidths of 384GB/s and 320GB/s, respectively.

The report also suggests that Radeon RX 6700XT will have a memory clock of 16Gbps, while the Radeon RX 6700 will have a memory clock of 14Gbps.

Both graphics chips are expected to be more affordable than the RX 6800, and they will include support for ray tracing as well as GDDR6 memory.

AMD was initially expected to launch additional graphics cards in its RX 6000 range during its CES 2021 keynote on 12 January, although it seems that the rollout of these mid-range GPUs has now been delayed.

The exact specifications of the upcoming graphics cards have not yet been confirmed, although they are expected to compete with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 GPUs.

AMD has not yet confirmed when it will launch its new mid-range graphics cards, but the company is expected to provide more information during its CES 2021 keynote later this month.