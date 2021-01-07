Samsung unveils new Neo QLED and Micro LED TVs for 2021

Samsung has revealed its new lineup of TVs for 2021, which includes devices that employ its new Micro LED and Neo QLED technologies.

During a virtual First Look event broadcasted ahead of CES 2021, Samsung revealed the new technology that will power its flagship 4K and 8K models.

“Samsung is introducing a whole new display technology, Neo QLED, to its flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models,” the company said in a statement.

“Samsung is taking QLED to the next level enabled by a new light source, Quantum Mini LED precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor, a powerful picture processor optimized for Neo QLED.”

Quantum Mini LEDs are 1/40 the height of a conventional LED, and instead of using a lens to disperse light and a package to fix the LED in place, these new LEDs have thin micro lays filled with more LEDs.

“Quantum Matrix Technology enables ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, preventing blooming—and allowing viewers to enjoy content as its meant to be seen,” Samsung said.

The Neo QLED TVs which use this technology deliver a greatly improved luminance scale and HDR experience.

These displays are also powered by the company’s new Neo Quantum Processor, which boasts enhanced upscaling capabilities that allow Neo QLED TVs to optimise picture quality to 4K and 8K output regardless of input quality.

Like previous QLED models, the 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models sport a nearly bezel-less screen and a separate One Connect box for a cleaner aesthetic.

Micro LED TVs

Samsung will also launch its first Micro LED consumer TVs this year, which will be available in sizes up to 110 inches.

These self-illuminating displays are set to roll out before the end of the year and comprise 24 million individually-controlled LEDs for lifelike colours and brightness.

“Available in 110-inches, 99-inches, and smaller sizes by the end of the year, the new Micro LED line uses micrometer-sized LED lights to eliminate the backlight and colour filters utilized in conventional displays,” Samsung said.

“And with a Monolith Design defined by over 99% screen-to-body ratio, all you will see is the breathtaking picture quality.”

Samsung has also adapted its TV operations to be more environmentally friendly.

This move comprises changes to TV packaging to use recycled materials, as well as the introduction of a solar-powered remote control that can be recharged by indoor light, outdoor light, or USB.

There is currently no global pricing or release date information available for Samsung’s new Neo QLED and Micro LED TVs.

