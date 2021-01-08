Samsung unveils the world’s first QLED Chromebook

Samsung has launched its new Galaxy Chromebook 2 – the first Chromebook in the world to feature a QLED display.

“Boasting the first-ever QLED display on a Chromebook, reliable hardware, and seamless integration into the Galaxy and Google ecosystems, Galaxy Chromebook 2 represents yet another high-performance option for users who love the flexibility of Chrome OS,” Samsung said.

The device’s 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen display is capable of producing over 1 billion different colours.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 also boasts Smart AMP sound, which makes the laptop up to 178% louder than the average amplifier.

“Thanks to its 2-in-1 form factor, Galaxy Chromebook 2 isn’t just a laptop: it’s a mobile theatre, creative canvas, and smart notebook, all in one,” Samsung said.

“Whether you’re a serial streamer, devout gamer, or budding artist, this laptop takes any audiovisual experience to the next level.”

It is powered by a 10th-generation Intel processor and supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for ultra-fast download and upload speeds.

This hardware is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage with MicroSD card support.

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 also supports any stylus that is compatible with the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) standard, and it runs on Chrome OS, which makes it easy to back up and access files through Google Drive.

“And thanks to built-in Google Assistant, you can get quick answers to your questions, manage your calendar, and control your smart home devices without lifting a finger,” Samsung said.

“All of this comes in addition to classic Galaxy ecosystem hallmarks, like seamless connectivity with your Samsung devices—so you can make calls and send messages from your phone, tablet, or laptop.”

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be available in the first quarter of 2021 starting at $550.

Specifications and images of the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 are shown below.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Display 13.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 QLED Touch OS Chrome OS CPU Intel Core i3-10110U RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR3 Storage Up to 128GB SSD, MicroSD Camera 1MP 720p HD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Battery 45.5Wh Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio, MicroSD slot Price $550

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

