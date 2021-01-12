LG unveils first OLED UltraFine monitor

LG unveiled its first UltraFine monitor with an OLED panel during a short video that formed part of its presentation at CES 2021.

The Ultrafine OLED Pro (32EP950) measures 31.5 inches and boasts a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution.

Individual dimming is supported for all of its more than 8 million pixels, meaning it is capable of delivering deeper blacks and sharper highlights than typical LCD monitors.

LG stated that the monitor offers 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB colour accuracy, which would make it a great option for creatives such as video and photo editors.

On the back, it sports a wide range of ports – including a USB-C port for 90W power delivery, HDMI connection, three standard USB ports, two DisplayPort connectors, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

LG did not divulge more details such as a release date or pricing.

According to Engadget, the latter may be in excess of $1,000, given that the company’s other LCD UltraFine monitors have been priced around this figure and an OLED variant will likely be more expensive.

Below is a video showcasing the LG UltraFine OLED Pro.

Other monitors

The UltraFine OLED Pro was just one of the computer displays LG announced on the day.

Another noteworthy new entry is the LG 40WP950 – a 40-inch ultrawide monitor with a huge 5,120 x 2,160 (5K2K) resolution.

In addition, the company announced four new gaming monitors, including a 27-inch 4K UltraGear model with 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

There is also a new 34-inch ultra-wide model with 160Hz refresh rate.

Two more conventional gaming monitors – the UltraGear 32GP850 and 34GP950 – will also be available.

The former is a 32-inch 1440p model with 180Hz refresh rate, while the latter is a 34-inch ultrawide unit that delivers a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, offers 56 local dimming zones and up to a 160Hz refresh rate.