2020 was the best year for PC sales in a decade

The global PC market recorded 11%% year-on-year growth in 2020, which is the strongest full-year growth recorded since 2010 and the highest shipment volume since 2014.

This is according to Canalys, which has published its PC market statistics for Q4 2020.

“Ongoing strong demand in the holiday season led to a third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, with shipments in Q4 up 13% sequentially over what was a stellar performance in Q3,” Canalys said.

“On the back of this remarkable recovery after a supply-constrained Q1, total PC shipments in 2020 grew 11% to reach 297.0 million units.”

The worldwide growth of the PC market in 2020 was driven singlehandedly by notebook and mobile workstation sales, with shipments of these devices increasing by 25%.

Desktop and desktop workstation shipments fell by 22% from 2019, reaching 61.9 million units – far fewer than the 235.1 million units of notebooks and mobile workstations shipped last year.

Market rankings

Canalys said Lenovo holds the top spot in the PC market for 2020, with record shipments of 72.6 million units and year-on-year growth of 29% in the last quarter of the year.

“HP took second place in the annual rankings, with Q4 shipments of 19.1 million units, bringing its 2020 total to 67.6 million units, up 7% over its 2019 number,” Canalys said.

“Third-placed Dell ended 2020 with a bang, with Q4 shipments up 27% to break the 15-million mark for the first time in its history, bringing its 2020 total to 50.3 million units.”

Apple and Acer took fourth and fifth place, shipping 22.6 and 20.0 million devices, respectively.

The table below shows the global PC market share for Q4 2020.

Vendor Q4 2020 shipments Q4 2020 market share Q4 2019 shipments Q4 2019 market share Annual growth Lenovo 23.12 million 25.6% 17.9 million 24.9% 29.1% HP 19.1 million 21.2% 17.4 million 24.1% 10.0% Dell 15.8 million 17.5% 12.4 million 17.3% 27.0% Apple 7.2 million 8.0% 5.0 million 6.9% 45.0% Acer 6.2 million 6.8% 4.4 million 6.2% 38.6% Others 18.9 million 21.0% 14.9 million 20.7% 27.0% Total 90.3 million 100% 72.0 million 100% 25.4%

Q4 2020 PC market growth

