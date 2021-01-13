Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3060 – Price and specifications

Nvidia has launched its latest RTX 30-series graphics card – the GeForce RTX 3060 – during CES 2021.

In its announcement, Nvidia said the GeForce RTX 3060 is the perfect upgrade for gamers who are still using the older GeForce GTX 1060 GPU.

“The venerable GeForce GTX 1060 is the most popular graphics card on Steam, having offered users years of high quality 1080p gaming,” Nvidia said.

“Now, however, it’s starting to show its age as the production values of the latest and greatest games continue to improve, demanding more and more from your GPU.”

“Enter the GeForce RTX 3060, a $329 upgrade launching late February that brings the power of Ampere, our 2nd-Generation RTX architecture, to every gamer,” Nvidia said.

The company added that for just $329, RTX 3060 buyers can enjoy twice the raster performance and ten-times the ray-tracing performance of the GeForce GTX 1060.

Features and architecture

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 is built with a 192-bit memory bus and is equipped with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

It is also built on the same Nvidia Ampere architecture as the rest of the RTX 30 Series GPUs, meaning it offers the same features and powerful tools.

“Take your creative projects to a whole new level with the GeForce RTX 3060,” NVidia said.

“Creators get full support from the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem, which provides content creators with the best performance and experience, including hardware acceleration in leading creative apps, AI-assisted workflows, and NVIDIA Studio drivers for increased stability.”

“Built to perform in record time — whether that’s 3D rendering, video editing in UHD, or live streaming with the best encoding and image quality — the GeForce RTX 3060 gives you the performance to create your best,” the company added.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is set to launch in late February 2021 with a recommended retail price of $329.

The specifications of the new GeForce RTX 3060 are shown below.

Specifications RTX 3060 CUDA Cores 3,584 Base Clock 1.32GHz Boost Clock 1.78GHz VRAM 12GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 192-bit Ports HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a TDP 170W Price $329

