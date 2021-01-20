Samsung unveils new 4TB entry-level SSD

Samsung has launched its new 870 EVO SSD, which offers up to 4TB of storage space at attractive prices.

The 870 EVO uses the company’s latest V-NAND flash memory technology and controller, which enables it to reach maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560MB/s and 530MB/s, respectively.

It delivers an improvement of nearly 38% in random read speed over the previous-generation Samsung 860 EVO SSD, as well as a 5-year limited warranty and total bytes written (TBW) rating of 2,400TB for its 4TB model.

“Representing the culmination of our SATA SSD line, the new 870 EVO delivers a compelling mix of performance, reliability and compatibility for casual laptop and desktop PC users as well as Network Attached Storage (NAS) users,” Samsung said.

“The new 870 EVO is also designed with the environment in mind. By minimizing its carbon footprint throughout the entire production process, the drive expands consumer choice for greener products.”

The SSD sports a 2.5-inch form factor and SATA interface connection, making it compatible with most desktop PCs, and it offers a power-saving mode for compatibility with Windows’ Modern Standby function.

The Samsung 870 EVO is set to launch later this month at the following prices:

250GB – $50

500GB – $80

1TB – $140

2TB – $270

4TB – $530

Specifications of the highest-capacity 4TB model of the Samsung 870 EVO SSD are shown below.

Samsung 870 EVO 4TB SSD Form Factor 2.5-inch Storage Memory Samsung V-NAND 3-bit MLC (TLC) DRAM 4GB Capacity 4TB Sequential Read/Write Up to 560MB/s / 530MB/s Random Read/Write 98K/88K IOPS TBW 2,400TBW Price $530

