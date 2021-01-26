Microsoft takes on Apple’s MacBook Pro in new video

Microsoft has released a short video that aims to show why its Surface Pro 7 is a better laptop than Apple’s MacBook Pro.

In the video, a presenter highlights several of the key features which make Microsoft’s device superior to Apple’s.

Firstly, he explains that the Surface Pro 7 features a full touchscreen display and comes with a stylus pen, whereas the MacBook Pro only has a touch bar.

He then proceeds to focus on the 2-in-1 form factor of the Surface Pro 7, which allows the user to remove the keyboard and use it as a tablet.

The MacBook Pro boasts a conventional clamshell design that only allows for use as a typical laptop.

In the next section of the video, the presenter notes that the Surface Pro 7 laptop has plenty of power to run apps, and is a much better gaming device.

This is simply due to the fact that it runs Windows 10, which boasts the necessary software and drivers to support for far more titles than Apple’s MacOS.

Pricing

The video finishes off with the presenter emphasising that the Surface Pro 7 is also cheaper than the MacBook Pro, with a price tag of $890 compared to the $1,399 of the MacBook Pro.

In South Africa, however, Microsoft’s devices appear to be more expensive in many cases.

The company does offer the cheapest entry-level model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage at R21,999, but there is no MacBook Pro with the same storage configuration available in South Africa.

The 256GB storage option for the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is typically priced at R25,999 at the iStore, which is R1,000 cheaper than the Surface Pro 7 with a Core i5 processor and 256GB storage at Incredible Connection.

The cheapest 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel processor available from the iStore is priced at R37,899. It boasts a Core i5 chip, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

The Surface Pro 7 with the same 512GB storage and 16GB RAM is only available with an Intel Core i7 processor and carries a price tag of R41,999.

Watch the video

Microsoft’s jab at Apple does not appear to be going down well with YouTube users.

At the time of writing, the video had garnered 4,700 dislikes and only 2,700 likes, while the company had also turned off comments.

The full “Microsoft Surface Pro 7: The Better Choice” video is embedded below.

Now read: Apple will bring back magnetic charging for 2021 MacBook Pro