Best-selling PC brands of 2020 revealed

Data on total PC shipments for 2020 has shown Apple is closing in on the world’s best-selling computer manufacturer Lenovo.

According to research firm Canalys, total shipments of desktops, laptops, and tablets hit 458.2 million in 2020 – up 17% from the previous year.

This was also the best performance of the global PC market since 2015, as shown in the graph below.

The boom was bolstered by three consecutive quarters of annual growth, with Q4 in particular up by an enormous 35% year-on-year.

Lenovo maintained its lead in the market, with 28.8 million shipments in Q4 bringing its total for the year to 87 million units.

This means its desktops, laptops, and tablets accounted for 19% of all computers sold in 2020.

Second-placed Apple was short on its heels, claiming a market share of 18% with its Mac and iPad systems.

A tally of 26.4 million shipments in the final quarter of 2020 brought its total shipments up to 81.4 million. Notably, this represented 23% annual growth over its shipments in 2019.

HP followed in third place with a total of 67.8 million shipments, while Dell and Samsung closed off the top five with respective figures of 50.5 million and 34.5 million.

The table below shows a comparison of the total number of PC shipments among the world’s top five best-selling computer brands.

Top-selling PC brands – 2020 vs 2019 Vendor 2020 shipments 2020 market share 2019 shipments 2019 market share Annual growth Lenovo 87.0 million 19% 73.3 million 19% 19% Apple 81.4 million 18% 66.4 million 17% 23% HP 67.8 million 15% 63.2 million 16% 7% Dell 50.5 million 11% 46.7 million 12% 8% Samsung 34.5 million 8% 23.3 million 6% 48% Others 137.1 million 30% 119.9 million 31% 14% Total 458.2 million 100% 392.9 million 100% 17%

Impressive Chromebook sales

Google’s Chrome OS has also seen significant uptake with more than double the number of Chromebooks sold last year.

“Demand for Chromebooks is through the roof,” said Canalys Research Director Rushabh Doshi.

“With many countries being forced to accelerate their digital education plans in the wake of additional lockdowns, schools and universities are clamouring for easy to deploy solutions and Google’s digital offerings for education are proving quite popular over rival platforms, especially in the US and Western Europe,” Doshi stated.

Shipments of Chromebooks from HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and Samsung climbed from 14.7 million in 2019 to 30.7 million in 2020.