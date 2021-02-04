New ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 – Dual screens and great performance

ASUS recently unveiled its new ZenBook Duo 14 laptop – the next iteration in its series of high-end dual-screen notebooks.

The ZenBook Duo 14 retains the key feature of the ZenBook Duo range – a pair of high-quality touchscreen displays – while improving a number of design features and offering exceptional performance.

This notebook sports ASUS’s ScreenPad Plus design, which comprises a second 12.6-inch touchscreen display that sits above the keyboard on the bottom half of the laptop.

It also has a new hinge design that lifts this secondary display up by up to seven degrees, and the laptop itself up off your work surface. This has the twin benefits of improved performance under high loads and a better viewing angle for the second screen.

Above the ScreenPad Plus is a NanoEdge 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display which is almost bezel-less and flows seamlessly into the secondary screen, with almost no gap between them.

The ScreenPad Plus display not only delivers more display space, it also comes with a software suite designed to improve productivity across a range of applications.

ASUS’s ScreenXpert 2.0 software now includes a new Control Panel app that provides customizable dial, slider and button decks for Adobe Premiere, After Effects, Photoshop, and Lightroom classic, for commonly used functions such as zoom, brightness, and contrast.

Hardware and performance

The design features of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 are paired with impressive specifications, including an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with a boosted power rating.

The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 can be equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to a 1TB NVMe SSD for lightning-fast data access across all applications.

Intel’s Iris Xe graphics on the Core i7-1165G7 chip delivers great performance, but those looking for even more GPU power can outfit the ZenBook Duo 14 with an Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics chip.

The ZenBook Duo 14 also includes ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology, which works with Intel’s 11th-generation processors to optimize performance.

ASUS states that using Performance mode, users can enjoy a performance boost of up to 40% compared to a similar standard laptop.

The ZenBook Duo 14 not only offers exceptional performance thanks to its powerful hardware, but it also delivers great battery life – even with two screens to power.

The laptop’s 70Wh battery offers up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge, making the ZenBook Duo 14 an excellent device for mobile professionals.

All this hardware is packed into a slim and stylish magnesium-aluminium-alloy chassis that weighs only 1.6kg and is 16.9mm thin.

The ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 is a lightweight and versatile device designed for maximum productivity that can be outfitted to offer exceptional performance while remaining stylish and portable.

The laptop is priced from $999 and is available from international retailers.

Below are the maximum specifications and photos of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 laptop.

Specifications

ASUS E410 Main Display 14-inch 1,920 x 1,080 Touch ScreenPad Plus 12.6-inch touchscreen Operating System Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i7-1165G7 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR4X 4,266MHz Storage Up to 1TB NVMe SSD GPU Nvidia GeForce MX450 Ports 1 x 3.5mm audio jack, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x microSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 324 x 222 x 16.9 mm Price $999

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14