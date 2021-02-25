Samsung to launch Exynos-powered laptop with AMD graphics

Samsung is planning to launch a Windows 10 laptop that will be powered by its own Exynos chipset in 2021, according to ZDNet Korea.

The laptop will reportedly feature a chipset built by Samsung in partnership with AMD, which will include an integrated AMD Radeon GPU.

According to the report, Samsung will announce this new laptop in the second half of 2021.

This release would follow after the scheduled launch of the latest Galaxy Note premium flagship smartphone.

It is unclear whether Samsung will use its Exynos chips with integrated AMD graphics in its next lineup of smartphones or whether these chipsets will be used solely for laptops.

Samsung-AMD partnership

Samsung had previously stated in 2019 that it had partnered with AMD to build Exynos chipsets with integrated Radeon graphics.

It said the new mobile graphics chips will be built on AMD’s Radeon RDNA architecture, and the partnership will reportedly allow Samsung to design its own silicon-based on this graphics technology.

“We think that with this partnership, we will be able to leverage the GPU competitiveness of AMD to enhance the performance of not only our mobile SOCs but also in other applications,” Samsung said.

“But considering the usual time it takes to vet out IT technology, we expect that the GPU technology will start being adopted in products that will be launched two years down the road roughly.”

This launch seems to be on schedule, considering the reported release date of an Exynos-powered laptop with AMD graphics.

Samsung also delivered an update on its partnership with AMD earlier this year, stating that consumers could expect the chipset in its next flagship product.

