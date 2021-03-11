Photoshop now runs natively on new Apple MacBooks

The latest version of Adobe Photoshop now runs natively on Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook devices.

Previously, the program ran on these devices using Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulator, which allows the new laptops to run standard macOS applications on their new M1 chipsets.

However, switching to native compatibility means that applications can take full advantage of the M1 chipset and run much faster than before.

“With the March 2021 release, Photoshop runs natively on Apple Silicon devices, bringing speedier selections, filters, and performance boosts,” Adobe said.

“For now, some features including Invite to edit and Synced presets, are available under emulation mode only.”

Performance on the M1-native version of Photoshop is reportedly 50% faster than on previous devices.

Users can switch back to Rosetta 2 emulation if they want to use one of the features that are not available on the native version of the app, and then switch back for improved performance in supported tasks.

M1 chipset

Apple’s M1 chipset is included in a number of new devices, such as the new MacBook range and the new Mac mini.

It said that the M1 chip delivers significant performance improvements across the board on its new MacBooks, as well as improved power efficiency and battery life.

Apple said that the new M1 processor ensures that coders can build apps up to three times faster, and Photoshop users will also notice major improvements in performance even when running the app in an emulator.

The company claimed that the new MacBook Pro offers 2.8x faster performance than the previous-generation model thanks to its M1 chip and the Big Sur operating system.

“With Big Sur and the M1 chip at the heart of the MacBook Pro, it shatters the limits of what a compact laptop can do,” said Apple.

