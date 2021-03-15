Complete this survey about buying a computer and win R2,000

15 March 2021

Axiz Intel is running a survey which is focused on those who are buying a new computer.

Those who complete it stand a chance of winning their share of R2,000.

The survey asks various questions regarding your interest in a new computer including the price you are willing to pay and the brands you prefer.

The survey also asks for insight into which features and hardware are most important to you when buying a computer.

If you are in the market for a new desktop or laptop, or if you think you will be in the foreseeable future, you are invited to complete this survey.

To take part, simply visit the competition thread on the MyBroadband forum and follow the instructions.

Click here to visit the competition thread and stand a chance to win.

