Microsoft Surface Book 3 launched in South Africa – Pricing and details

Microsoft has announced that it will expand its Surface device range in South Africa with the launch of the Surface Book 3.

The device is available for consumers in retail from Incredible Connection stores, the company said.

The Surface Book 3 is a convertible that comprises a powerful tablet with a detachable keyboard.

It combines speed, graphics, immersive gaming and long battery life with the versatility of a laptop, tablet, and portable studio.

“We are excited to expand our Surface family with the addition of Surface Book 3 – our most powerful laptop yet,” said Microsoft South Africa Consumer and Channel Marketing Director Vithesh Reddy.

“It is a portable powerhouse that provides the performance to tackle any task, from intensive video and graphic files to high-octane gaming. Developers, designers and professionals can rely on it for coding, compiling workloads, and for gaming.”

The device is available in 13.5- or 15-inch sizes and is powered by a quad-core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, as well as a discrete Nvidia graphics chip.

GPU options include the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q for the 13.5-inch version and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q for the 15-inch model.

“Whether compiling code for your latest app, sketching, editing video or getting immersed in the latest game, you’re able to set the perfect angle for you,” Reddy said.

Pricing and configuration

The 13.5-inch and 15-inch versions of the Surface Book 3 are available to purchase from Incredible Connection at the following prices:

Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5-inch – R37,999

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15-inch – R52,999

Both laptops offer Intel Core i7 1065G7 processors and Nvidia Max-Q graphics.

The 13.5-inch version ships with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD in South Africa, while the 15-inch version is available locally with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of high-speed SSD storage.

Each model offers two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a single USB Type-C port, an SD card reader, two Surface Connect ports, and an audio jack.

Specifications

The table below shows the specifications and pricing of the Surface Book 3 models available in South Africa.

Surface Book 3 13.5-inch 15-inch OS Windows 10 Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 1065G7 Display 13.5-inch 3,000 x 2,000 PixelSense 15-inch 3,240 x 2,160 PixelSense GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q 6GB RAM 16GB DDR4 32GB DDR4 Storage 256GB NVMe SSD 512GB NVMe SSD Ports 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A, 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 3.5mm audio jack, 2x Surface Connect ports, 1x SDXC card reader 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A, 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 3.5mm audio jack, 2x Surface Connect ports, 1x SDXC card reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Xbox Wireless Price R37,999 R52,999

Surface Book 3