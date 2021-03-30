Apple’s independent repair provider programme comes to South Africa

Apple’s independent repair provider programme will soon be available in more than 200 countries, including South Africa.

The programme enables repair providers access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics to offer safe and reliable repairs for out-of-warranty Apple products.

The programme was launched in 2019 in the United States and expanded to Europe and Canada last year.

There are now more than 1,500 independent repair provider locations serving customers across the US, Canada, and Europe.

There is no cost to join Apple’s Independent Repair Provider programme. To qualify, repair providers only need to commit to have an Apple-certified technician to perform the repairs.

Becoming certified to repair Apple products requires passing exams through an online Authorised Testing Centre. Certifications are updated on a per product basis annually.

Companies applying are required to be an established business, with business verification documents available for review by Apple.

They must also maintain a commercial walk-in service location in an easily accessible location. A residential address is not acceptable as a service location.

The process for certification is simple and free of charge. After a successful application qualifying repair providers can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools at the same price as AASPs.

Beginning later this week, interested repair providers in South Africa can learn more and apply to become an Independent Repair Provider at support.apple.com/irp-program

It should be noted that parts resellers, distributors, and Authorised Apple Resellers are not eligible for this programme.

