Take this survey about buying a computer – R2,000 up for grabs

Axiz Intel is running a survey which focuses on what consumers are looking for in a new computer.
If you take this survey you will stand a chance of winning a share of R2,000.
The survey asks for information such as the price you are willing to pay for a computer and your preferred brands.
It also asks you which features and hardware are most important to you when looking for the right computer.
If you are considering purchasing a new desktop or laptop, you are encouraged to take this survey.
To stand a chance to win, simply visit the competition thread on the MyBroadband forum and follow the instructions.
Visit the competition thread here and take the survey.
