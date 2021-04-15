AMD reveals first Ryzen 5000 chips with integrated graphics

AMD has unveiled its first Ryzen 5000 series processors with built-in AMD Radeon Graphics.

The Ryzen 5000G line-up features six distinct APUs which use AMD’s latest 7nm processor cores designed with Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture, offering faster, more efficient performance.

These have the same number of cores as their Ryzen 4000G predecessors− but with higher clock speeds and IPC enhancements.

The new G-series APUs are available with four cores, six cores, or eight cores, with 65W and 35W versions for each.

The top-end Ryzen 7 5700G boasts eight cores, 16 threads and a boost clock speed of up to 4.6GHz.

Like all Zen 3 processors, the Ryzen 5000G chips feature a faster DDR4-3200 interface, which will help the integrated Vega GPU perform better in games.

AMD claimed that with its built-in graphics, the top-end Ryzen 5700G is 38% better in content development, 35% quicker in productivity, and more than twice as fast in gaming compared to Intel’s Core i7-10700.

While Vega is an older graphics technology, AMD has said the 5700G processor will be fast enough to run casual games like Overwatch, Rocket League, and Fortnite.

Availability

The new APUs will be good news for those looking to start with a modest PC build they can expand with a discrete graphics card at a later stage.

Due to severe chip shortages, the prices of graphics cards have surged in recent months.

For now, the Ryzen 5000G series is only available in pre-built OEM systems, however, but AMD has confirmed that it will also be coming to retail for standard and gaming systems.

The pricing of the new APUs has not been revealed.

The table below shows the specifications of AMD’s new Ryzen 5000G processors.