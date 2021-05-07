IBM unveils world’s first 2nm processor – promising up to 4-day smartphone battery life

IBM has unveiled the world’s first 2nm chip, reaching a new milestone in semiconductor technology.

The multinational technology company said that its 2nm chip will be able to fit up to 50 billion transistors onto a chip the size of a fingernail.

Increasing the number of transistors per chip allows them to become smaller, faster, more reliable, and more efficient.

Consequently, more transistors on a chip means that processor designers have more options for incorporating core-level technologies to boost capabilities for cutting-edge workloads like AI and cloud computing, as well as new paths for hardware-enforced protection and encryption.

“The IBM innovation reflected in this new 2nm chip is essential to the entire semiconductor and IT industry,” said senior vice president and director of IBM Research Darío Gil.

These 2nm-based processors could provide a good combination of performance and power consumption.

According to IBM, the chip is projected to achieve 45% higher performance and 75% lower energy use than most of today’s advanced 7nm node chips.

As a result, mobile devices fitted with a 2nm processors could have up to four times the battery-life, only requiring a charge every four days.

Laptops would also have increased functions, ranging from quicker processing in applications to easier language translation, and faster Internet.

Ahead of its competitors

It is not clear when IBM will make its 2nm processors available for consumer devices, but it has jumped ahead of its competitors with this announcement.

Apple’s M1 and Huawei’s Kirin 9000 are two examples of companies that have developed their own processors based on TSMC’s 5nm technology node process.

Other manufacturers, like AMD and Qualcomm, are currently using TSMC’s 7nm processors, whereas Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 is based on Samsung’s 5nm technology.

Intel, on the other hand, has yet to release a 7nm processor and continues to use 10nm and 14nm processors.

