Intel launches new 11th-gen H-series mobile processors

Intel’s new 11th Generation Core H-series Mobile processors code-named “Tiger Lake-H” have launched worldwide, led by the flagship Core i9-11980HK.

According to Intel’s benchmarks, the Core i9-11980HK delivers the highest-performance in laptops for gaming, content creators, and business professionals.

The U.S. chipmaker’s new processors are based on 10 nanometer SuperFin process technology and feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads, with speeds reportedly reaching up to 5.0 gigahertz (GHz).

Additionally, the processors can directly access high-speed GDDR6 memory attached to graphics cards, enabling gamers to experience higher framerates with lower latency, and load large textures faster.

Compared to the 10th Gen H-series processors, the 11th-gen processor offers 2.5 times the total PCIe bandwidth to the CPU, and three times the total PCIe bandwidth compared with other industry processors, according to Intel.

Gaming and productivity performance

In head-to-head gaming tests with AMD’s Ryzen 5900HX processor, the i9-11980HK achieved an average of 19.4% higher frame rates at 1080p across 8 games, including Far Cry New Dawn, Rainbow Six Siege and Total War Three Kingdoms, as seen in the chart below.

Productivity tests saw the i9-11980HK outperform the Ryzen chip in both video and photo editing, with Intel claiming its new chip reached 18% faster speeds in Adobe After Effects and 24% faster speeds in Adobe Photoshop Elements.

The 20 lanes of PCIe Gen 4.o afforded by the 11th-gen processors are a first for any laptop and this, combined with the strong video and photo editing capacities as well as its Thunderbolt 4 support bodes well for content creators.

New platform features include:

20 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes with Intel Rapid Storage Technology bootable in Raid 0

Memory support up to DDR4-3200.

Thunderbolt 4 with transfer speeds up to 40Gbps.

Discrete Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+).

Dual Embedded Display Port integrated for power optimised companion display.

New 11th Gen professional chips

The launch also introduces new Intel vPro H-series processors, led by the 8-core, 16-thread i9-11950H, as well as the new Xeon W-11000 series mobile processors.

Built on the 11th Gen Intel vPro platform, the business-oriented processors deliver hardware-based security and computing experiences for professional users such as engineers, data scientists, content creators and financial analysts.

Both the vPro H-series and Xeon processors, when combined with the company’s vPro platform, offer the following professional features:

Xeon + Error Correcting Code (ECC) memory.

Intel Hardware Shield​

Intel Control-flow Enforcement Technology

Intel Total Memory Encryption.

Intel Active Management Technology.

Intel Deep Learning Boost​.

Intel stated that its newly released processors will power more than 80 enthusiast laptop designs across consumer, commercial, and workstation segments throughout 2021.

In total, more than a million 11th Gen H-series processors have been shipped to Intel partners by the time of launch.

This launch underpins Intel’s aim to maintain their dominance in the x86 processor market, with AMD already having lost 0.8% market share in the desktop CPU and 2.2% in the mobile CPU markets respectively since Q3 2020.

