AMD now in world’s top 15 chip manufacturers, while Intel keeps the lead

Intel remained the world’s largest chip manufacturer by revenue in the first quarter of 2021, while AMD jumped to the 11th spot.

This is according to data from IC Insights in its May Update of the 2021 McClean Report, which includes the rankings of the top 15 semiconductor suppliers in Q1 2021.

Demand for chips evidently soared during the period, with 13 of the top 15 semiconductor companies recording double-digit year-on-year revenue increases.

The top 5 companies retained their rankings from the same period last year.

Top-ranked Intel was the only company which posted a decline, with its semiconductor sales revenue dropping 4% from $19.5 billion to $18.7 billion.

With Intel excluded, the combined growth in revenue of the remaining 14 suppliers would have been 29%. Adding Intel cuts revenue growth down to 21%.

Samsung recorded the second highest sales revenue of any supplier, with just over $17 billion, an increase of 15% from the $14.8 billion it made in the first quarter of 2020.

It was followed by foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which makes Apple’s iPhone A-series Bionic chips.

TSMC saw semiconductor revenue surge by 25% from $10.3 billion to $12.9 billion, likely driven by the impressive sales of the iPhone 12, which was the top-selling smartphone of Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

SK Hynix and Micron once again claimed 4th and 5th spot, respectively, with both also seeing big increases in revenue.

AMD’s big climb

The biggest advances in the rankings, however, were made by AMD and MediaTek.

AMD moved from 18th in Q1 2020 to 11th in Q1 2021, after nearly doubling its semiconductor revenue from $1.8 billion to $3.4 billion.

The 93% increase was likely down to the company shipping fewer low-end processors and rather focusing on its more expensive offerings for high-performance PCs and servers.

Demand has not only been high for AMD’s powerful Ryzen 5000 series processors among gamers, but its server chips also claimed a larger chunk of market share in Q1 2021, according to Mercury Research.

MediaTek – which is best known for making chips for budget smartphones and tablets – saw its revenue boosted 90% due to increased demand for 5G smartphones and its expansion into other consumer electronics.

The image below shows the top 15 chip manufacturers by revenue for the first quarter of 2021, according to IC Insights.

