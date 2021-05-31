New Intel processor brings 5GHz speeds to ultrathin laptops

Intel has announced two new 11th-gen U-series processors for mobile computers, which includes a Core i7 chip with up to 5GHz core clock speed.

While Intel’s H-series processors announced earlier in May are designed for more powerful laptops with greater headroom for cooling and space for bigger batteries, these new processors are aimed at compact machines which require more efficient cooling and power usage.

The processors boast thermal design powers (TDPs) of 28W, much lower than the 45W of the H-series.

Intel claimed the new U-series processors were the world’s best for thin-and-light Windows-based laptops.

Aside from boost clock speed improvements, the new processors are identical to their predecessors.

The new top end U-series processor – the Core i7-1195G – offers the same 4-core, 8-thread configuration as the i7-1185G7, but comes with a single-core turbo of 5.0GHz.

All-core turbo clock speeds jump from 4.3GHz to 4.6GHz, although the base frequency has been dropped from 3.0GHz to 2.9GHz.

Intel claimed it could deliver up to 25% overall better application performance than the competition.

The other new entry is the Core i5-1155Gz, which is now the fastest Core i5 processor in this range.

Once again, Intel has decreased the base frequency slightly from its predecessor, dropping it from 2.6GHz to 2.5GHz.

However, the maximum single-core turbo clock speed has been boosted from 4.4GHz to 4.5GHz, while all-core turbo clock speeds increase from 4.0GHz to 4.3GHz.

Intel Xe graphics

Both processors boast Intel Xe graphics, which offers significant performance increases over Intel’s integrated graphics.

Intel said the processors provided impressive performance in 1080p gaming for new and popular titles, including Valheim, where is achieves up to a 2.7 times higher frame rate than rival chips at medium settings.

The chart below shows the difference in performance between the Intel Core i7-1195G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800U in various titles, based on Intel’s own tests.

The processors will be available first in laptops from Acer, ASUS, and HP this winter, with more than 60 designs featuring the chips expected to be on the market by the end of the year.

The table below shows how the new processors compared to the previous offerings in the U-series.

CPU Cores/Threads Base clock frequency Single-core turbo

boost clock speed All-core turbo

boost clock speed Cache TDP Intel Core i7-1195G7 4/8 2.9GHz 5GHz 4.6GHz 12MB 28W Intel Core i7-1185G7 4/8 3.0GHz 4.8GHz 4.3GHz 12MB 28W Intel Core i7-1165G7 4/8 2.8GHz 4.7GHz 4.1GHz 12MB 28W Intel Core i5-1155G7 4/8 2.5GHz 4.5GHz 4.3GHz 8MB 28W Intel Core i5-1145G7 4/8 2.6GHz 4.4GHz 4.0GHz 8MB 28W Intel Core i5-1135G7 4/8 2.4GHz 4.2GHz 3.8GHz 8MB 28W Intel Core i3-1125G4 4/8 2.0GHz 3.7GHz 3.3GHz 8MB 28W Intel Core i7-1115G4 2/4 3.0GHz 4.1GHz 4.1GHz 6MB 28W

First M.2 5G module

In addition to the new processors, Intel also revealed its first M.2 5G module, which allows for adding 5G network support to computers.

The Intel 5G Solution 5000 was developed in partnership with MediaTek, and offers nearly five times the speed of Intel’s own Gigabit Long-Term Evolution hardware.

Once again, this component will be available first in Acer, ASUS, and HP laptops.