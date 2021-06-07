Complete this Axiz Intel survey and stand a chance to win R2,000

7 June 2021

Leading IT distributor Axiz is running a survey that focuses on consumer preferences regarding computer specifications.

If you take this survey, you stand a chance to win R2,000 by following three simple steps.

The survey asks questions about your preferences in terms of computer specifications – such as whether you prefer desktop or laptops, and which specifications are most important to you in a computer.

It focuses specifically upon Intel-based laptops and desktops, asking several of questions regarding these devices.

Click here to take the survey.

