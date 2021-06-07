Complete this Axiz Intel survey and stand a chance to win R2,000

Leading IT distributor Axiz is running a survey that focuses on consumer preferences regarding computer specifications.

If you take this survey, you stand a chance to win R2,000 by following three simple steps.

Click on this link.

Complete the survey and fill in your contact details.

Type “Done” in this thread.

The survey asks questions about your preferences in terms of computer specifications – such as whether you prefer desktop or laptops, and which specifications are most important to you in a computer.

It focuses specifically upon Intel-based laptops and desktops, asking several of questions regarding these devices.

Click here to take the survey.