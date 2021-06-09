Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti is really good for 4K gaming

Nvidia’s announcement of the RTX 3080 Ti card was met with resistance, but the performance of the card seems to be contradicting the criticism.

A search of “RTX 3080 Ti” on YouTube shows the dismay of various experts and reviewers, with several deeming the card to be overpriced or simply redundant.

Especially in light of the promising RTX 3070 Ti launching today at a minimum recommended retail price of $599, the RTX 3080 Ti pricing starting at $1,199 seems a big ask from buyers.

Yet, despite the criticism, the 4K performance of the RTX 3080 Ti is proving to be very good.

4K gaming is gradually becoming the standard for more cash-flush gamers, and even those seeking higher refresh rates now have 4K 120Hz monitors and televisions available to them.

Any high-end card must now be capable of gaming in UHD, and the RTX 3080 Ti fits the bill.

According to various benchmarks, the card not only provides better performance than any AMD gaming card on the market, its 4K performance is also around 30% better than the previous generation’s RTX 2080 Ti.

The 4K performance tables below were compiled by Reddit user Voodoo2-SLi using data from 940 real-game benchmarks and 8 reviews.

No overclocking, ray-tracing, or DLSS was involved in the benchmarks, and reviews with more benchmarks carry more weight in the calculation of averages.

The 3080 Ti is the reference point on the far right of the table, with every other card’s percentage being its performance relative to the RTX 3080 Ti, which is indicated as 100%.

Comparing the card to other Nvidia cards, however, brings into context the overpricing accusations by experts and reviewers.

The RTX 3080 Ti provides around 10% better performance than the RTX 3080, yet its recommended retail price is over 70% higher than the RTX 3080’s price.

Below is the comparison between all Nvidia RTX 30 series desktop cards besides the RTX 3070 Ti, for which there are not yet enough reviews to have a comprehensive idea of its performance.