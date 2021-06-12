Tesla Model S Plaid launched — a PlayStation 5 on wheels that goes 0–100 in two seconds

Elon Musk presented the Tesla Model S Plaid on Friday, and demonstrated the car’s impressive gaming performance by showing how its infotainment system runs Cyberpunk 2077.

AMD confirmed at Computex last week that it will be partnering with Tesla to bring advanced computing performance to its cars, with the company’s CEO Lisa Su stating that Tesla models sporting AMD hardware would have up to 10 teraflops of graphics processing power.

For reference, the Playstation 5 is rated at 10.28 teraflops, and Musk himself asserted that the Tesla’s performance “is literally at the level of a Playstation 5”.

The new Tesla Model S Plaid features a Ryzen processor running alongside a Radeon GPU with AMD’s RDNA 2 GPU architecture, which is the company’s latest graphics technology featured in its Radeon RX 6000 series cards.

Tesla’s own gaming controller was also featured at the event.

These features may seem excessive for a car, but according to Musk entertainment is going to become increasingly important in future when drivers can rely more on features like autopilot and self-driving mode.

According to the Tesla CEO the Model S Plaid is capable of running “state-of-the-art” games at 60 frames per second.

But you are not buying Tesla’s new car for its gaming performance. The Model S Plaid produces a peak power output of 750kW and, according to Tesla, it can get up to 100km/h in under two seconds.

The car also has supercharging capabilities, enabling it to charge for a range of up to 300km in 15 minutes. A full charge of the car will see its range increase to 627km.

Below is a video of Cyberpunk 2077 being played in the Tesla Model S Plaid during its launch event.