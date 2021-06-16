5 important things happening in the tech world today

Samsung has developed a chip that will bring flagship-like performance to more mid-range phones and the company said it will start appearing in smartphones from this month, June 2021.

25% of all graphics cards shipped in Q1 2021 went to crypto miners and the market value is $500 million (US), according to estimates by John Peddie Research.

Windows 11 leaks and images abound on the internet and MyBroadband has collected everything we could find. The new operating system is expected to be unveiled on 24 June.

Starlink’s ground dishes start to shut down when it reaches 50°C according to recent reports, and the company’s official statement says that the satellites are certified to operate up to 38°C.

NASA is planning to build a telescope on the far side of the moon and connect it to an array of antennas made from the surface material of the moon itself.

Here is what is happening in the tech world today:

Samsung: Samsung has announced a new “UFS-based multichip package” (uMCP) that it says will bring 5G capabilities to more users. According to the company, the new technology brings a 50% performance improvement in memory (DRAM) speed, and a 100% increase in storage (NAND) speed. The upgrade will also enable greater capacities for both memory and storage in mid-range phones, with memory up to 12GB and storage up to 512GB. The new uMCP has successfully undergone compatibility testing with multiple devices from global smartphone manufacturers and will start rolling out this month (June 2021).

Crypto-mining: Jon Peddie Research has published data on the impact of crypto-mining on the graphics card industry. The US research firm estimates that 700,000 high-end and mid-range GPUs that shipped in Q1 2021 ended up in the hands of crypto miners. This is around 25% of all shipments during the period, and the market value is around $500 million (US).

Windows 11: News about Microsoft’s new version of Windows is spreading online as leaks of the operating system’s interface started circulating on social media. A leaked build of Windows 11 has also reportedly been uploaded, allowing people to take an early version of the operating system for a spin.

Starlink: According to Ars Technica, Starlink users have started to report that their ground dishes stop working when temperatures reach around 50°C — a temperature that can certainly be reached on South African soil, even more so when considering that the satellite has to be exposed to direct sunlight to function during the day. Starlink’s own specs show that the dishes are only rated to operate between -5.5°C and 38.8°C, even more troubling if the dishes are to be rolled out in rural areas in South Africa.