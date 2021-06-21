5 important things happening in tech today

Amazon Prime day launched at 09:00 today, and the company has promised to offer some great tech discounts of the year.

China continues its crackdown on Bitcoin-mining, ordering the closure of mining centres in the second-most-productive Bitcoin mining province in the country.

Samsung has partnered with AMD to produce high-performance smartphone chips, and they could be launching in July.

A Tamagotchi smartwatch will be launching later this year, bringing the old pet-simulation game to users’ wrists.

Flexible computer circuits have been successfully built by a research team at Stanford University, which could be a significant breakthrough in the world of electronics.

Here is what is happening in the tech world today:

Amazon Prime Day: Prime Day launched today and will continue until tomorrow — from 21 to 22 June 2021. Shopping the Prime Day deals requires an Amazon Prime account. For those who have never had an Amazon Prime subscription and just want to shop the specials, you can activate a one-month free trial.

China’s Bitcoin-mining crackdown: China has continued its crackdown on Bitcoin, ordering the closure of 26 suspected mining facilities in the Sichuan province. Sichuan is the Chinese province with the second-biggest output in Bitcoin-mining power in the country, and it’s the fourth mining centre that the Chinese government will aim to shut down. According to Reuters, China’s stringent regulations aim to address more than simply cleaner energy use, as two of the four largest mining centres use a large amount of hydroelectricity. The measures have the broad aim of “controlling financial risk”.

Samsung partners with AMD: The world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer is working with AMD to produce a System on a Chip (SoC) for Samsung’s Exynos smartphone chip line-up. The collaboration will bring AMD’s RDNA 2 technology — used in its new generation of graphics cards — to Samsung smartphone devices. A release date has not been confirmed by either company, though a report by Videocardz states that a leaker has narrowed the date to July 2021.

Tamagotchi returns: Bandai, the company behind the Tamagotchi pet-simulation device, will be launching a smartwatch in November this year. Tamagotchis were popular in the 1990s and early 2000s, and with these new devices the company promises interaction with the pets of surrounding users, as well as the ability to find other Tamagotchi creatures via the smartphone app, and call out to your own pet with your voice, according to Android Authority.