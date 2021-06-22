Good news for graphics card crunch

An analysis by independent German tech site ComputerBase has revealed early signs that the graphics card shortage is easing.

The publication recently assessed the availability of new Nvidia and AMD graphics cards from online retailers in Europe, and found the situation has improved considerably.

Its previous assessment from 17 May showed there was very limited stock of many popular RTX 30 series and Radeon 6000 series cards, while prices had tripled from the recommended retail prices.

One month later, the number of available models have increased as follows:

GeForce RTX 3060 – 5 to 24 units

GeForce RTX 3070 – 4 to 25 units

GeForce RTX 3080 – 3 to 24 units

Radeon RX 6700 XT – 9 to 20 units

Radeon RX 6800 – 3 to 6 units

Radeon RX 6800 XT – 3 to 8 units

Radeon RX 6900 XT – 9 to 13 units

In conjunction with this, the cheapest prices for the cards have also dropped significantly.

For example, the previous minimum price of €1,499 for an RTX 3070 has come down to €999.

The prices are still some way off the recommended retail prices of the cards, however.

The table below shows the minimum prices of the latest graphics from Nvidia and AMD as observed in the online market in Europe by ComputerBase.