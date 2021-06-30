What’s Next – Kobus Burnett discusses Seagate’s latest storage solutions

Kobus Burnett is a storage and tech expert who is currently the territory lead for South, East, and West Africa at Seagate.

Burnett has worked at Seagate since 2019 and has more than 10 years’ experience with the Seagate brand.

In his position, Burnett manages the enterprise, surveillance, NAS, gaming, consumer, and EDS systems for Seagate across 47 countries in Africa – including South Africa.

In this What’s Next interview, Burnett shares some of the exciting features consumers can experience with Seagate’s One Touch portable drive series, including massive storage capacity and blazingly fast transfer speeds.

Burnett also mentions several other benefits that come with purchasing these drives, including a 4-month subscription to an Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan and a 1-year Mylio Create plan.

He also highlights Seagate’s FireCuda product range which is aimed specifically at the gaming market, including the FireCuda Gaming Dock that boasts up to 16TB storage capacity and built-in RGB lighting.

Seagate also offers Xbox and PlayStation plug-and-play drives, meaning there is no need to reformat these storage devices before using them with your preferred console.

Burnett explains the benefits of the Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services, which is a free add-on supplied with most Seagate drives that provides peace of mind in case of data loss.

The interview ends with Burnett sharing insight into the company’s latest SSD developments, specifically at LaCie, Seagate’s premium brand.

The full interview with Kobus Burnett is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.