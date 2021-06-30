HP unveils sub-1kg Aero 13 laptop

30 June 2021

HP has unveiled its new Pavilion Aero 13 laptop, an ultra-lightweight machine weighing less than a kilogram.

The 13-inch laptop will be the company’s lightest consumer device ever produced and will feature a full magnesium-aluminium chassis.

Its 13.3-inch display will have a 2560 x 1600, or 2.5K resolution, and have a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The Aero 13’s display will also have 400-nits of peak brightness. For reference, this is the same display brightness as Apple’s M1 Macbook Air.

Under the hood, the laptop will feature AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800U mobile processor, which has 8 cores and 16 threads, as well as a maximum clock frequency of 4.4GHz.

The Ryzen 7 5800U processor also has integrated Radeon graphics.

According to HP, the laptop will have a battery life of up to 10.5 hours.

There will be four Aero 13 colours to choose from, which HP states as: Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver.

The Aero 13 will be available from July, and the US starting price will be $749, or R10,700, though South Africans can expect it to be more expensive once it starts to sell in the country.

HP Monitor release

With the Aero 13, HP also announced two new monitors, one 24-inch and the other 27-inch.

The new FHD monitors will form part of HP’s M-series monitors, and both will feature AMD Freesync, as well as HP’s Eye Ease and Eyesafe technology for viewing comfort.

The 24-inch M24FWA monitor will sell for $229, or R3,270 (excl. VAT and duties), and the 27-inch M27FWA will sell for $289, or R4,120 (excl. VAT and duties).

Both monitors are also expected to be available from July.

