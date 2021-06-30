HP unveils sub-1kg Aero 13 laptop

HP has unveiled its new Pavilion Aero 13 laptop, an ultra-lightweight machine weighing less than a kilogram.

The 13-inch laptop will be the company’s lightest consumer device ever produced and will feature a full magnesium-aluminium chassis.

Its 13.3-inch display will have a 2560 x 1600, or 2.5K resolution, and have a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The Aero 13’s display will also have 400-nits of peak brightness. For reference, this is the same display brightness as Apple’s M1 Macbook Air.

Under the hood, the laptop will feature AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800U mobile processor, which has 8 cores and 16 threads, as well as a maximum clock frequency of 4.4GHz.

The Ryzen 7 5800U processor also has integrated Radeon graphics.

According to HP, the laptop will have a battery life of up to 10.5 hours.

There will be four Aero 13 colours to choose from, which HP states as: Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver.

The Aero 13 will be available from July, and the US starting price will be $749, or R10,700, though South Africans can expect it to be more expensive once it starts to sell in the country.

With the Aero 13, HP also announced two new monitors, one 24-inch and the other 27-inch.

The new FHD monitors will form part of HP’s M-series monitors, and both will feature AMD Freesync, as well as HP’s Eye Ease and Eyesafe technology for viewing comfort.

The 24-inch M24FWA monitor will sell for $229, or R3,270 (excl. VAT and duties), and the 27-inch M27FWA will sell for $289, or R4,120 (excl. VAT and duties).

Both monitors are also expected to be available from July.