5 important things happening in tech today

Samsung will announce its Q2 results tomorrow, and profits are estimated to have climbed by 38%.

AMD’s RX 6000 series budget cards listed on Powercolor’s website for a brief moment.

High-income countries acknowledged the necessity of distributing Covid-19 vaccines to lower-income populations.

Andy Jassy officially takes over as Amazon CEO.

Oneplus 9 5G is available, and it’s exceptional value for money.

Here is what is happening in the tech world today:

Samsung to announce Q2 sales: The Korean smartphone and chip manufacturer will announce its Q2 results tomorrow and, according to research firm Refinitiv, the company is expected to have increased profits by 38% from Q1. Revenue is estimated to have climbed 15.4%. Reuters reported that this is primarily from chip sales, estimated to have risen 22% year-on-year. Smartphone sales dropped from 76 million in Q1 following the launch of the Galaxy S22 to 59 million in Q2.

AMD’s budget card leaked: Powercolor listed AMD’s unreleased RX 6600XT card on its site. As reported by VideoCardz, the manufacturer listed AMD’s budget card in its standard GPU section. It has since been removed, but they could get a few details such as confirmation that it will have 2048 cores and 8GB of VRAM.

Ending the Covid-19 pandemic: According to an IMF proposal to end the Covid-19 pandemic, low-income countries will need to receive vaccines at a higher rate. 11 billion doses are needed to fully vaccinate 70% of the world population, with 3.2 billion already distributed. The proposal was highlighted in the context of new statistics published by Our World in Data, which shows that over 80% of vaccines have gone to upper-middle-income countries. Around 1% of populations from low-income countries have received a vaccine.

Andy Jassy is Amazon CEO: Jeff Bezos has officially stepped down as the CEO of Amazon, with Andy Jassy taking his position. On the company’s Investor relations website, Jassy is now listed as the President and CEO of Amazon, whereas Bezos is the executive chair. Jassy had been running Amazon Web Services since 2003.