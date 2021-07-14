South African LG factory looted and burned down

LG Electronics South Africa’s Durban-based factory was looted and set alight as part of protest action, the company said in a statement.

The Korean Embassy in South Africa said the LG factory, located in Cornubia Industrial Park in Sundew Road, Ethekwini, was attacked by around 90 people at 01:00 on Monday morning.

Another 120 people joined the looters at 02:00 to steal appliances which are manufactured at the location.

Many looters left the factory with boxed televisions and home appliances. The building was subsequently set on fire.

Deuk Soo Ahn, president of LG South Africa, told MyBroadband no workers had been injured due to the factory looting and fire.

“We take the safety of our workers seriously and reassure South Africans that we are working as swiftly and with great caution as we investigate the impact of what occurred at our factory in Durban.”

“It’s by no means an easy situation, and we are working hard to ensure operations get back up and running.”

LG Electronics relocated its plant from Johannesburg to Durban and unveiled its new home for manufacturing and distribution on 24 January 2020.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the move was a “progressive decision as this factory has the potential to contribute tremendously in growing the City and province’s economy”.

The factory had a staff complement of 112 people, including employees from Johannesburg and new local recruits.

Steven Bosch, LG Electronics South Africa Brand Marketing Manager, said they intend on doubling the number of employees in a few years.

“The LG Electronics plant will assist the Municipality to intensify its efforts to create a conducive environment for business,” said eThekwini’s Sibongiseni Mkhize.

Looting at LG factory

The LG warehouse in Cornubia, north of Durban, has reportedly been looted. Looters are seen leaving with expensive TVs and appliances. @SundayTimesZA @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/YRM1WbPIMb — Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) July 12, 2021

