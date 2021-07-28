Samsung launches monster ultrawide monitor

Samsung has launched its Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch monitor – the latest addition to its Odyssey gaming monitor line-up and punted as the best monitor Samsung has ever released.

The original Odyssey G9 49-inch was released over a year ago and is still regarded by many – including Linus Tech Tips and Hardware Unboxed – as the best ultrawide gaming monitor on the market.

With its 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, the original G9 was a highly acclaimed display.

Now, the Neo G9 builds further on the foundation laid by its predecessor.

The Odyssey Neo G9 features the industry’s first-ever Quantum Mini LED curved display, which offers clearer colours and finer details.

Where the original G9 had a 2,500:1 static contrast ratio and 10 dimming zones, the Neo G9 has 2,048 dimming zones, allowing for a 1,000,000:1 static contrast ratio.

The Odyssey Neo G9 also features a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and Quantum HDR2,000 technology.

It has a 240Hz refresh rate, 32:9 aspect ratio, 1ms response time, and 1000R curvature.

A welcome addition is HDMI 2.1, where the original G9 featured HDMI 2.0.

“Samsung addressed the demands and expectations of even the most demanding gamers with the launch of the groundbreaking Odyssey gaming monitor portfolio last year,” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“With the introduction of the Odyssey Neo G9, equipped with Quantum Mini LED displays, we are excited to offer a state-of-the-art gaming experience to our customers and demonstrate our continued leadership in the market.”

The monitor will be available for pre-order from 29 July 2021 and will be available globally from 9 August 2021.

The following table compares the Odyssey Neo G9 with the original Odyssey G9.