Complete this Axiz Intel survey and you could win R2,000

5 August 2021

Leading IT distributor Axiz is running a survey that focuses on consumer preferences when buying a laptop.

You can win your share of R2,000 if you follow these three simple steps:

The survey asks you about your priorities when buying a laptop – including the importance of built-in LTE connectivity, integrated security technologies, dedicated graphics, and screen resolution.

It also asks whether you prioritise price or performance when buying a laptop.

Click here to take the survey.

Share your thoughts: Complete this Axiz Intel survey and …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Complete this Axiz Intel survey and you could win R2,000