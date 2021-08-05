Complete this Axiz Intel survey and you could win R2,000

Leading IT distributor Axiz is running a survey that focuses on consumer preferences when buying a laptop.

You can win your share of R2,000 if you follow these three simple steps:

Click on this link

Complete the survey and fill in your contact details.

Type “Done” in this thread

The survey asks you about your priorities when buying a laptop – including the importance of built-in LTE connectivity, integrated security technologies, dedicated graphics, and screen resolution.

It also asks whether you prioritise price or performance when buying a laptop.

Click here to take the survey.